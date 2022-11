Seen today...

....in our local dairy farm where we buy our milk. It says here, "I'm freisian, . I need a Jersey' Quite clever and keeps the feeling light and happy here!

Thankful for:

Some guys arrived with a trailer load of macrocarpa (firewood) and instead of stacking it which we hoped might happen, they just chucked it into the wood shed. It was supposed to be for a dozen of beer but we didn't have that but put a bit more money into their account. But all happy!