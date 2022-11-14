Riverstone Kitchen



An amazing place with a complete castle. But we were here for lunch. Lucky to get a table on a Monday for lunch. The Agria Chips were our choice - crisp, soft inside and a great flavour. The whole place is full of incredible art, gardens, gifts, and the food delicious.

Thankful for:

Plenty of time to stop for lunch here while we drove up to the city where I have my second cataract operation. Its a mix of being scared and putting up with 'not my scene',.. bad dreams., while all sorts of things go on.