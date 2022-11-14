Previous
Next
Riverstone Kitchen by maggiemae
Photo 3979

Riverstone Kitchen


An amazing place with a complete castle. But we were here for lunch. Lucky to get a table on a Monday for lunch. The Agria Chips were our choice - crisp, soft inside and a great flavour. The whole place is full of incredible art, gardens, gifts, and the food delicious.
Thankful for:
Plenty of time to stop for lunch here while we drove up to the city where I have my second cataract operation. Its a mix of being scared and putting up with 'not my scene',.. bad dreams., while all sorts of things go on.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful garden, sounds as if you had a wonderful time there.
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise