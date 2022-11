Black Sheep

There was a saying about the Black Sheep of the family - I was, and my son was, but there was nothing bad about it - just going against the grain. I realised when I photographed these 2 very black sheep that there was a problem with black subjects. They were just black blobs. The background was too bright, i didn't underexpose, and it was the wrong time of day. So I turned them into an arty shot.

Thankful for:

Google to find out more about photography.