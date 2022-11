Function - dress, cocktail

My heart sank at these words, I didn't have a cocktail dress and anyway I would look like Humpty Dumpty in one.! So I settled for some light silky black pants and a bright orange top and high heels. John looked good in his jacket that is too big for him now he has shrunk but this lady had the right dress and the right conversation.

Thankful for

It was only a car dealer's function but the food was very good as were the free wine and sparkling!