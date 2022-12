NZ- a crib

0n our way back north to home, John suddenly turned right at Shag Point. The road wandered along the peninsula with many tiny holiday houses known down south as cribs. This is one, perched on a cliff overlooking a wide sea. No nice sandy beaches here, just rocky cliffs, good for fishing and for seals who make their home here!

Thankful for;

We ignored the GPS lady who kept telling us to do a U turn when possible!