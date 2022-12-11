Previous
clouds... by maggiemae
Photo 4006

clouds...

They were low and covering part of the surrounding mountains.
Thankful for:
family who arrived with roses and champagne - anniversary.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Mags ace
Like a mystery unfolding. Lovely shot! Happy anniversary too.
December 11th, 2022  
George
Awesome and breathtaking
December 11th, 2022  
