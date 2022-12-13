Sign up
Photo 4008
The Clover
Last night I mentioned the clover on our lawn. Today, I eased myself gently on to the soft and thick lawn to take this photo. Who knew that a common clover looked like this!
Thankful for:
Lots of recipes on youtube to get inspiration from!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
1
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Sarah Bremner
ace
I can almost smell it ....and as we shiver in -11 degrees centigrade it's good to look forward to warmer times.
December 13th, 2022
