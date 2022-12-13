Previous
The Clover by maggiemae
The Clover

Last night I mentioned the clover on our lawn. Today, I eased myself gently on to the soft and thick lawn to take this photo. Who knew that a common clover looked like this!
Lots of recipes on youtube to get inspiration from!
Maggiemae

Sarah Bremner
I can almost smell it ....and as we shiver in -11 degrees centigrade it's good to look forward to warmer times.
December 13th, 2022  
