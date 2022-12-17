Sign up
Photo 4012
Gladioli
At first I thought it was a lily then used my plant identification app and it was a gladioli - sometimes known as a sword lily. It has popped up in the garden for the first time (been here for 11 years)
Thankful for:
A good walk today.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
gladioli
