Believe it or not - its a clematis.. by maggiemae
Photo 4090

Believe it or not - its a clematis..

But in NZ this is a deadly plant. I took this photo as I walked past this place, nicely maintained, but in the bush that overlooked the pavement - here are these flowers!
Old Man's Beard is considered the most damaging climbing plant introduced to New Zealand because it smothers the plants and trees it grows on.
It can produce 1000 seeds per square metre, which stay in the soil or are spread by wind, water and birds. It also grows quickly; a stem can produce up to 10 metres of new growth in a season.
My iPhone plant recognition identified this plant and even though it has its own beauty, I wondered whether I should report it.
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Annie D ace
Interesting - very different to the Tillandsia I know as Old Man's beard
March 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
How can such a beautiful plant be so deadly! I love the way you captured it, fabulous focus and dof.
March 5th, 2023  
