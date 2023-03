Passion fruit

This particular plant is called "Banana Passionfruit' and it is now known to be an invasive plant, climbing through everything eventually blocking light from the host plant which then will die! Along the road growing wild this plant has lots of fruit. I noted the the usual purple passionfruit at the supermarket is about $50 a kilo! These banana ones have the same insides as the purple. So tomorrow we are having passionfruit for our breakfast