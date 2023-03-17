Previous
Meeting up.. by maggiemae
Photo 4102

Meeting up..

with son in our hotel room in Christchurch where we will be for the next three days to view the SailGP in Lyttelton.
Hotel very comfortable.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Maggiemae

Pat Knowles ace
Going to be a lovely weekend then maggie! Nice hotel, family meet up & something good to watch! Weather looks great too!
March 18th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@happypat It will all go far too fast, Pat. I must remember to take some photos!
March 18th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@maggiemae Indeed!! Sometimes we forget when enjoying ourselves!
March 18th, 2023  
Rick Schies ace
Looks like a lovely room, and a king size bed, how nice
March 18th, 2023  
katy ace
The room looks so inviting and a wonderful place to relax
March 18th, 2023  
