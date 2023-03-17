Sign up
Photo 4102
Meeting up..
with son in our hotel room in Christchurch where we will be for the next three days to view the SailGP in Lyttelton.
Hotel very comfortable.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5352
photos
221
followers
108
following
1123% complete
Views
10
Comments
5
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th March 2023 6:57pm
Tags
son
Pat Knowles
ace
Going to be a lovely weekend then maggie! Nice hotel, family meet up & something good to watch! Weather looks great too!
March 18th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@happypat
It will all go far too fast, Pat. I must remember to take some photos!
March 18th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@maggiemae
Indeed!! Sometimes we forget when enjoying ourselves!
March 18th, 2023
Rick Schies
ace
Looks like a lovely room, and a king size bed, how nice
March 18th, 2023
katy
ace
The room looks so inviting and a wonderful place to relax
March 18th, 2023
