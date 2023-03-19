Previous
2nd day of Sailing.. by maggiemae
2nd day of Sailing..

World class action from Lyttelton in NZ! Instead of being at the centre of the action - so many crowds - we sat outside on the hotel's terrace and watched all the racing there - a wine in hand, once again!
Meeting up with family and friends.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Maggiemae

It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated.
Photo Details

