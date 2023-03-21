Previous
Next
Motorhome by maggiemae
Photo 4106

Motorhome

This is the huge motorhome belonging to daughter and son-in-law who backed into our small driveway so cleverly!
We enjoyed their company while they were here and this particular night stayed up till 2am talking about family! Whew!
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is substantial! Glad you got to spend time together talking.
March 21st, 2023  
katy ace
That Thing looks huge! It must take a tremendous amount of skill to back it into a parking spot. It must have felt good to spend that time visiting but I cannot imagine staying up that late.
March 21st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@grammyn yes...normally in bed by 10pm!
March 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 21st, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Very nice
March 21st, 2023  
Rick Schies ace
Those are great visits, talking and enjoying family memories
March 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Quite a large motorhome! I admire your flowery bush.
March 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise