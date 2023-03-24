Sign up
Photo 4109
Selfie Stick..
This was a serious selfie stick... extended out, locked on bluetooth and didn't look uncomfortable! The photo was from iPhone which is always good!
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5359
photos
221
followers
110
following
4102
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th March 2023 11:21am
Tags
iphone
,
selfie
