Upside by maggiemae
Photo 4124

Upside

This, being an orb will reflect everything upside down. But I could turn it upside down again - taken for the bokeh - sunlight in a bush just beyond this orb.
Could be good on the Black!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Maggiemae

Sally Ings ace
Makes a cool abstract picture. Makes me think 'outer space'
April 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great abstract - love the surreal feel to it!
April 8th, 2023  
