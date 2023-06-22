Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4199
Winter Rose
Catching up for a few days off while family visits. I took this purely to have a photo on the day. It's a small plant and you practically have to lie on the ground to see it properly. Needless to say, getting up again involved a lot of groans.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5456
photos
216
followers
108
following
1150% complete
View this month »
4193
4194
4195
4196
4197
4198
4199
4200
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd June 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hellebores
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close