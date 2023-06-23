Previous
Green fields by maggiemae
Green fields

We went out into the country to a small pub for a lunch with eldest daughter and husband who were visiting. This is the view from the pub. There is a fireplace here but it wasn't going which was disappointing. The temperature outside was only 10 deg but the owner was in shirt sleeves. Joy called him one of the 'winter deny-ers.
Good things; we were intrigued to learn of the history of the building. Originally a grocery about 1884 for this tiny community but then became a hotel. The building of the Alps to Ocean bike trail was of great benefit to this place. It runs alongside this pub.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Maggiemae

katy ace
This is some really beautiful scenery
June 24th, 2023  
