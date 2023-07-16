Previous
The difference.. by maggiemae
The difference..

John has to water blast our deck every year or so. It makes such a difference. You can see the dark and light.
Good things: He has good gumboots but tends to say his jeans are wet when he wants to sit down - in a dry chair!
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Diana ace
What a difference that makes, you do have a lovely deck. Re the jeans, so typical male ;-)
July 16th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
They wear the same jeans for years!
@ludwigsdiana
July 16th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Looking very near the area he has water blasted. Worth the trouble for sure.
July 16th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@sangwann It takes him about an hour to do 1 square metre, Dione!
July 16th, 2023  
