Photo 4222
The difference..
John has to water blast our deck every year or so. It makes such a difference. You can see the dark and light.
Good things: He has good gumboots but tends to say his jeans are wet when he wants to sit down - in a dry chair!
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
4
0
Diana
ace
What a difference that makes, you do have a lovely deck. Re the jeans, so typical male ;-)
July 16th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
They wear the same jeans for years!
@ludwigsdiana
July 16th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Looking very near the area he has water blasted. Worth the trouble for sure.
July 16th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@sangwann
It takes him about an hour to do 1 square metre, Dione!
July 16th, 2023
