In your dreams, lady! by maggiemae
In your dreams, lady!

I should have removed my glasses, I admit. But my dreams for ice skating have been realised! The word is 'dream'!
Just a fun photo!
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Diana ace
What a wonderful fun photo, you make such a good figure on ice Maggiemae :-)
July 17th, 2023  
Annie D ace
so elegant :) what a fun bit of faffing
July 17th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
😅😅 I love your sense of humour!
July 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fun faffing Maggiemmae
July 17th, 2023  
