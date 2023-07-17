Sign up
Previous
Photo 4223
In your dreams, lady!
I should have removed my glasses, I admit. But my dreams for ice skating have been realised! The word is 'dream'!
Just a fun photo!
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
4
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5482
photos
217
followers
100
following
1156% complete
View this month »
Tags
ice-skater
Diana
ace
What a wonderful fun photo, you make such a good figure on ice Maggiemae :-)
July 17th, 2023
Annie D
ace
so elegant :) what a fun bit of faffing
July 17th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
😅😅 I love your sense of humour!
July 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Fun faffing Maggiemmae
July 17th, 2023
