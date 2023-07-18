Sign up
Photo 4224
Evening silhouettes
I caught this scene from our bedroom window. It took a bit of fiddling as the camera kept refusing to take the photo and said, turn off and on again. I think there was a middle man who wanted a better photo!
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th July 2023 5:54pm
Tags
sunset
,
colours!
Christina
ace
Beautiful!
July 18th, 2023
Wylie
ace
lovely contrasts
July 18th, 2023
Dianne
Such interesting clouds.
July 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
Gorgeous sky and silhouettes. fav.
July 18th, 2023
