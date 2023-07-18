Previous
Evening silhouettes by maggiemae
Evening silhouettes

I caught this scene from our bedroom window. It took a bit of fiddling as the camera kept refusing to take the photo and said, turn off and on again. I think there was a middle man who wanted a better photo!
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Christina ace
Beautiful!
July 18th, 2023  
Wylie ace
lovely contrasts
July 18th, 2023  
Dianne
Such interesting clouds.
July 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Gorgeous sky and silhouettes. fav.
July 18th, 2023  
