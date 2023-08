Monster

Saw this digger on the skyline across the valley from us. The location is the new Retirement Centre where they are building more villas. Wouldn't know what this digger is up to!

Been out to lunch at our Club and blue cod was the favourite. I had mine pan fried and it was so tender when it came out but after about 20 mins it became more solid. Must go on cooking after it comes off the pan. Something to be reckoned with.