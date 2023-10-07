Previous
Amongst the gold.. by maggiemae
Our kowhai tree - one of at least 5 is showing its beautiful colour. I rushed to get the heavy camera to capture this tui. Managed to hold the camera against a pole to get this - my injured arm is not strong at the moment.
So beautifully captured Maggiemae, a gorgeous bird and wonderful golden tones.

So nice to see you post again, but take it easy with the heavy camera ;-)
October 7th, 2023  
How wonderful against the golden background.
October 7th, 2023  
@ludwigsdiana Thanks, Diana - my hubby is growling at me 7 times a day!
October 7th, 2023  
You did so well to capture this beautiful bird with your injured arm.
October 7th, 2023  
Wow - so many flowers and the beautiful Tui as well. You shouldn’t be rushing about …
October 7th, 2023  
