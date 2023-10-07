Sign up
Previous
Photo 4256
Amongst the gold..
Our kowhai tree - one of at least 5 is showing its beautiful colour. I rushed to get the heavy camera to capture this tui. Managed to hold the camera against a pole to get this - my injured arm is not strong at the moment.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Photo Details
Taken
7th October 2023 9:33am
Tags
tui
,
kowhai
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured Maggiemae, a gorgeous bird and wonderful golden tones.
So nice to see you post again, but take it easy with the heavy camera ;-)
October 7th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
How wonderful against the golden background.
October 7th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks, Diana - my hubby is growling at me 7 times a day!
October 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
You did so well to capture this beautiful bird with your injured arm.
October 7th, 2023
Dianne
Wow - so many flowers and the beautiful Tui as well. You shouldn’t be rushing about …
October 7th, 2023
So nice to see you post again, but take it easy with the heavy camera ;-)