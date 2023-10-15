Previous
Birthday selfie by maggiemae
Birthday selfie

I seem to be all hair.... haven't had a haircut for months and too nervous about going to a hairdresser. But think I can cope with it now. I now can type with two hands so that is so much better.
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Maggie, - a nice selfie - Lets hope the arm will continue to improve for you !
October 15th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lovely to see your face ❤️ Happy birthday, beautiful! 🥳
October 15th, 2023  
Dianne
Have a lovely day. Nice to hear you’ve got some movement back in your arm.
October 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Looking well despite not yet being back to normal.
October 15th, 2023  
