Previous
Rainy curves by maggiemae
Photo 4276

Rainy curves

It rained today and cold enough to have a fire on! Later in the evening the light brightened and at this time, the light brightened the rainy twirls in the driveway!
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
1171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely droplets on the left too.
November 17th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana That's why I didn't crop it, Diana!
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise