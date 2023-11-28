Sign up
Previous
Photo 4283
Seabourne Odyssey
An hour up the road this City has an active Port. This cruise ship was here just for one day. We were up for yet another medical appointment which meant we had to stay the night and I was able to meander around.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th November 2023 2:37pm
Tags
cruise ship
Corinne C
It looks really huge!
November 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
@corinnec
It does look big but on research there is only 450 passengers! Not like 2500 on a lot of them!
November 29th, 2023
Corinne C
@maggiemae
oh my, for me 450 is a very large number! I cannot imagine being on a ship with 2499 other people ;-))
November 29th, 2023
