Seabourne Odyssey by maggiemae
Photo 4283

Seabourne Odyssey

An hour up the road this City has an active Port. This cruise ship was here just for one day. We were up for yet another medical appointment which meant we had to stay the night and I was able to meander around.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Maggiemae

It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Corinne C ace
It looks really huge!
November 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
@corinnec It does look big but on research there is only 450 passengers! Not like 2500 on a lot of them!
November 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@maggiemae oh my, for me 450 is a very large number! I cannot imagine being on a ship with 2499 other people ;-))
November 29th, 2023  
