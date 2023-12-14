Previous
The Greenhouse Project.. by maggiemae
The Greenhouse Project..

Today, the Project "Greenhouse' was almost finished. You can see the progression from the terrible left hand top photo through to the right hand bottom one. It has taken months but finally come to fruition. I'm so happy!

It was an old glasshouse falling into ruin!
