Photo 4289
The Greenhouse Project..
Today, the Project "Greenhouse' was almost finished. You can see the progression from the terrible left hand top photo through to the right hand bottom one. It has taken months but finally come to fruition. I'm so happy!
It was an old glasshouse falling into ruin!
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Tags
greenhouse project
