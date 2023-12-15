Sign up
Previous
Photo 4290
Sunset
But not accurate - actual sunset is 9.21pm~ close to the longest night! It's a matter of knowing your camera and what settings are the best! I'm getting more aware.
You can see by the camera's clock that this is 9.0 something..pm
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th December 2023 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset across the road"
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Gorgeous sunset.
December 15th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
December 15th, 2023
