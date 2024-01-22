1993 - the start..

We travelled with great friends and in the aircraft we presented them with T Shirts embroidered with messages in 5 different languages. I don't know what originally we had planned but today on google translate, they all mean something different. Chinese, Turkish, Italian - some other language I can't identify - Gaelic? And finally South American which could be Spanish.
When we first started sailing with our friends in 1986, we had our on board T shirts printed with a photo of the chartered boat, Captain for our friend and Crew for the three of us. It was such fun whenever we entered a harbour ;-)