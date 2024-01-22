Previous
1993 - the start.. by maggiemae
1993 - the start..

We travelled with great friends and in the aircraft we presented them with T Shirts embroidered with messages in 5 different languages. I don't know what originally we had planned but today on google translate, they all mean something different. Chinese, Turkish, Italian - some other language I can't identify - Gaelic? And finally South American which could be Spanish.
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot of the two of you starting your trip! A great idea with the T shirts too.

When we first started sailing with our friends in 1986, we had our on board T shirts printed with a photo of the chartered boat, Captain for our friend and Crew for the three of us. It was such fun whenever we entered a harbour ;-)
January 22nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love this! The fourth is Gaelic. Not exactly sure of the meaning, but something to do with ancestors and Gaelic.There's actually a FB page called Dualchas Nan Gàidheal. I'm sure Sarah B will know exactly!I can't quite read the Spanish one ... is it '4 in South America'? What a great memory photo!
January 22nd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
That's not us - but our great friends, Diana! @ludwigsdiana Still travelling with them but now we are 30 years older!
January 22nd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@jamibann I'm sure we researched the Gaelic, Issi! And the bottom one reads 4 in South America as you have found.
January 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A great memory photo of your friends and narrative about your past adventures.
January 22nd, 2024  
