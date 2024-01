Zhuhai, China 1993

This is me and our friend, Ian with his walking stick - at the top of which was a small vial of whisky! We trekked up a hill in this Chinese province. At this time, tourists were few and our accommodation was basic - the shower made wild noises then shot off from the wall. You had to soap yourself, push the button and hope that you could wash it all off before it shot off the wall! One of the favourite foods was snake - something that actually made me sicker than I was at the time!