The Rose Garden by maggiemae
Photo 4306

The Rose Garden

Our roses are really quite lovely at this time of year. All bushes have been pruned and this is the second blooming. Seen from our window and with a lovely day out there, its no wonder I stand and stare!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Maggiemae

Dawn ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, especially that big bush of peachy ones! Mine are almost all gone due to the hot weather here.
January 30th, 2024  
Wylie ace
they are very special, your hard work is paying off!
January 30th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@pusspup Actually, Wylie - cutting dead heads off is not hard - its picking them up which is hard on the back. I now divulge that I do not pick them up!
January 30th, 2024  
julia ace
They do look lovely.. very lush..
January 30th, 2024  
