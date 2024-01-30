Sign up
Previous
Photo 4306
The Rose Garden
Our roses are really quite lovely at this time of year. All bushes have been pruned and this is the second blooming. Seen from our window and with a lovely day out there, its no wonder I stand and stare!
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
5
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5573
photos
201
followers
93
following
1179% complete
View this month »
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th January 2024 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
January 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, especially that big bush of peachy ones! Mine are almost all gone due to the hot weather here.
January 30th, 2024
Wylie
ace
they are very special, your hard work is paying off!
January 30th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@pusspup
Actually, Wylie - cutting dead heads off is not hard - its picking them up which is hard on the back. I now divulge that I do not pick them up!
January 30th, 2024
julia
ace
They do look lovely.. very lush..
January 30th, 2024
