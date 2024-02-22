My latest book..

“1995. Five friends, newly graduated, travel together to the Lake District, at the very beginning of the rest of their lives. Young, ambitious and full of life, they little imagine the events that will overtake them that fateful summer, tearing their fragile group apart.Twenty years later, summoned by an eccentric bequest, they return to the same spot - knowing little of one another beyond their youthful memories and what can be gleaned from Google. It's not long before old friendships - and old romances - are re-kindled. But not long either before old rivalries re-emerge and old wounds are painfully re-opened”I have read this over the past week, on my kindle - first, the kindle indicated it was 7 hours to the finish. But it took me longer as I was so fascinated with the Cambridge University connection of St Annes not to mention the choral inclusions. I used uTube to listen to them and was totally entranced by a group of 8 people singing so very beautifully without accompaniment I think the songs are called Madrigals.In this book there were only 5 in the choral group.