Photo 4321
water drops
Trying to capture water drops at the right time of day - almost sunset.
No photographer's got wet during the taking of this photo..
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Tags
sprinkler
Wylie
Fabulous light and colour
February 23rd, 2024
Diana
Wonderful splashing drops with great light and colours.
February 23rd, 2024
