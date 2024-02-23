Previous
water drops by maggiemae
Photo 4321

water drops

Trying to capture water drops at the right time of day - almost sunset.
No photographer's got wet during the taking of this photo..
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
1183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Fabulous light and colour
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful splashing drops with great light and colours.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise