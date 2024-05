The Brooch..

Taken with care and the best camera settings. It will probably be an insurance photo if the centre stone is actually an amethyst! Nevertheless, I could use it on my Scottish kilt - to hold it together. Or on the Scottish sash worn over the shoulder by ladies!

Perhaps that's just a dream - gave my kilt away to my Japanese daughter in law who was then told by her children (my grandchildren) that she looked "gross". Sad emoji.