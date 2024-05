Back light

The sun was the ultimate back light but also lit up the sea there in front of me. You never know what the photo will turn out like but I guess our 365 photographers have learnt what good shots can be there. I'm so pleased about this one. This is a city to the north of our home where John had to have his routine eye injection to help with macular degeneration. This condition is awful but with these injections the ultimate blindness can be positively treated.