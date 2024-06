Beautiful Home

Staying here before our planned arrival in Christchurch and meeting up with family. There will be 16 of us! Oh!.... would have been... one partner tested positive for covid 7 days ago and now Number One Daughter has tested positive! She is distraught having looked forward to meeting up with her 4 sisters and 2 brothers for years!

“The best laid schemes o' mice an' men / Gang aft a-gley.”