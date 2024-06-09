Previous
A Grand Lunch by maggiemae
Photo 4387

A Grand Lunch

The Grand Lunch we had with family and friends to celebrate John's 90th birthday!
A lovely old house with lots of deer heads on walls and even a piano in the lobby where a fire was burning......in a fireplace!
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise