Not a drone..

Our son (an amazing photographer) visited from Canada and bought this camera which he can put on a very long extending pole and hold it above as he has done here. He's the one in the blue. This camera can take 360 deg photos and here, can make the pole disappear! I'm the one in the pink, granddaughter, Sabrina beside me. Others are daughters, grandsons and three partners. Other son, John is at the front in brown.

We were on the wharf waiting for the return journey by Ferry to Lyttelton.