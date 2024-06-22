Previous
Full moon - once again.. by maggiemae
Full moon - once again..

I don't know how this triangular shape appeared. The camera was on a tripod and focused on the moon and surrounding clouds. It was full and why not - a photo.
I just had chocolates and whisky to enjoy otherwise. Lots of 90th birthday gifts!
