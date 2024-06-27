Sign up
Previous
Photo 4400
A Favourite
Stuffed potatoes. Stuffed with cheese, spring onions, carrots, kumara and of course butter.
Takes a while to organise but well worth it.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New...
5676
photos
193
followers
84
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th June 2024 8:00pm
Tags
potatoes
