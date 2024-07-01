Previous
Evening by maggiemae
Photo 4401

Evening

Taken some years ago but I liked the fact there were people in this nice sunset shot. And of course, it is New Zealand.

My other photo today, is just the update on our footpath creation - in the rain!

1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Wonderful silhouettes. Looks like a special spot.
July 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely romantic shot
July 1st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
What a wonderful shot!
July 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful image - so romantic !
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise