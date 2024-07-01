Sign up
Previous
Photo 4401
Evening
Taken some years ago but I liked the fact there were people in this nice sunset shot. And of course, it is New Zealand.
My other photo today, is just the update on our footpath creation - in the rain!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Tags
sunset
Christina
ace
Wonderful silhouettes. Looks like a special spot.
July 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely romantic shot
July 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
What a wonderful shot!
July 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful image - so romantic !
July 1st, 2024
