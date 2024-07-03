Sign up
Photo 4403
Comparing! 2 spires
I found out that this camera is the best for a 'travel' camera. So I thought I should recharge the battery and take today's photo, I like it.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New...
Tags
xt400
Brigette
ace
nicely done - i like your recipe choice
July 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 3rd, 2024
Dianne
ace
It adds a mystery to it with the trees obscuring the rest of the spires. Nicely seen.
July 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's done a good job.
July 3rd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
I like it too. The weather looks a bit dull and is weill shown in this picture. Love the two spires. Of course, the bigger one is the most impressive
July 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
