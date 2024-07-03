Previous
Comparing! 2 spires by maggiemae
Photo 4403

Comparing! 2 spires

I found out that this camera is the best for a 'travel' camera. So I thought I should recharge the battery and take today's photo, I like it.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
nicely done - i like your recipe choice
July 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 3rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
It adds a mystery to it with the trees obscuring the rest of the spires. Nicely seen.
July 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's done a good job.
July 3rd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
I like it too. The weather looks a bit dull and is weill shown in this picture. Love the two spires. Of course, the bigger one is the most impressive
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise