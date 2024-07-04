Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4404
Layers of colour
...and focus. Out the window at this time of the evening shadows with my long zoom camera. It's easy to follow whereas my XT -20 I need to read the manual all the time!
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
5680
photos
193
followers
81
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4397
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th July 2024 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
over the hills and faraway
Annie D
ace
fabulous colours!
July 4th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Very nice!
July 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful layers of colour.
July 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close