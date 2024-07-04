Previous
Layers of colour by maggiemae
Photo 4404

Layers of colour

...and focus. Out the window at this time of the evening shadows with my long zoom camera. It's easy to follow whereas my XT -20 I need to read the manual all the time!
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
fabulous colours!
July 4th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Very nice!
July 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful layers of colour.
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise