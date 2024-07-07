Sign up
Previous
Photo 4405
Freezing bunch of people diving into winter sea!
One of our greatest friends does this and each July it happens at 6.45am - freezing temps but they are so keen! Raising money for a heart defibrillator!
The video icon does not work. Photo taken from the live TV.!
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Tags
this is christchurch
Annie D
ace
I think they'd need a defibrillator after the swim :)
July 7th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Well in fact recently a surfer got into trouble and the defibrillator that they had raised money for a year or so before, saved his life!
July 7th, 2024
