Freezing bunch of people diving into winter sea! by maggiemae
Freezing bunch of people diving into winter sea!

One of our greatest friends does this and each July it happens at 6.45am - freezing temps but they are so keen! Raising money for a heart defibrillator!

The video icon does not work. Photo taken from the live TV.!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New...
Annie D ace
I think they'd need a defibrillator after the swim :)
July 7th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Well in fact recently a surfer got into trouble and the defibrillator that they had raised money for a year or so before, saved his life!
July 7th, 2024  
