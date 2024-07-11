Previous
Kingston by maggiemae
Photo 4409

Kingston

I saw this in my files and we have a Kingston near Queenstown here in NZ.. But then I saw this Martello tower and there is no way we had one of these!
Comes from our Canadian visit some time ago!
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful capture of this gorgeous scenery, lovely light and I like all the gulls too.
July 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise