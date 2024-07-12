Sign up
Photo 4410
Destination, Manchester
This is our English family going home. Their airplane is about to transport them through this incredible cluster of non-stop air flights across Europe.
Somehow the pilots can manoeuvre their way safely!
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
5687
photos
193
followers
81
following
europe
flights
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Yeesh, that's a lot of air traffic!
July 12th, 2024
