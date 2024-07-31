Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4424
Drizzle effect
With light rain all day, I had plenty of leaf rain drops to practice with. My camera doesn't seem to focus up close but if i take the shot a bit further away then crop, it is still good. Quite surprising but that's what a good camera does.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
5701
photos
190
followers
78
following
1212% complete
View this month »
4417
4418
4419
4420
4421
4422
4423
4424
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st July 2024 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raindrops
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a super sparkling clear water droplet ,- a great close-up Maggie ! fav
July 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close