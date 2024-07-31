Previous
Drizzle effect by maggiemae
With light rain all day, I had plenty of leaf rain drops to practice with. My camera doesn't seem to focus up close but if i take the shot a bit further away then crop, it is still good. Quite surprising but that's what a good camera does.
Maggiemae

What a super sparkling clear water droplet ,- a great close-up Maggie ! fav
July 31st, 2024  
Great shot
July 31st, 2024  
