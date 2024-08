what is the right time..!

I watched the sky as it changed over sunset towards darkness but particularly loved the colour behind the lower treescape. I have found my camera does not always capture the exact colours so have to manipulate the edit until I feel it is real.

Personally - sitting in a seat with a bad back is not always the right thing to do. You are supposed to keep moving. However, I don't care - it doesn't hurt sitting. I'm getting old and do not have to do what is supposed to be best!