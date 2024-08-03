Previous
Azalea by maggiemae
Azalea

A riot of colour away in the far beyond of our garden - this azalea was blooming beautifully! None of our other azaleas was flowering and just one rhododendron was starting.
Nothing special except for the date.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful Maggiemae - I do like Azalea but love rhodos... I am looking forward to seeing them in bloom in the mountains in a couple of months time
August 3rd, 2024  
