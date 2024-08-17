Previous
The reason.. by maggiemae
for this photo is because we have travelled north for 3 hours to take part in a whisky related lunch - "Bloody Mary's (the restaurant)in collaboration with Whisky Galore invites you to a afternoon fiesta involving tasting of drams from The GlenAllachie Distillers Company which is helmed by celebrated Master Distiller Billy Walker who boasts over 50 years in the Scotch whisky industry, the tastings will be enjoyed alongside with a scrumptious lunch served in the style of a traditional feast with shared plates, sauces & sides delivered to the table for guests to share - inspired by the mountain and lake districts of Moray Speyside, with a twist of Bloody Mary's finest."
So we booked into the adjoining hotel and invited family to join.
Today I have an invitation to add a photo of oneself so they can be recognised and welcomed.
I took this one today but their website is not the best and it would not download it.
Tomorrow is the lunch - I didn't bring my kilt!
Maggiemae

