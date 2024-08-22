Previous
The Scene by maggiemae
The Scene

We travelled inland to have a change in homeward driving. The snow on the mountains was very scenic and we got quite close to them. This is at the Rangitata Gorge.
A New Zealand panorama.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Looks fabulous!
August 23rd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Gorgeous landscape!
August 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
Looks like a calendar shot.. quintessential New Zealand..
August 23rd, 2024  
